I with the Missoula City Council would have listened to Jesse Ramos and tried some of his policies before passing the budget. The council's policies have ranked us 33rd in the country in terms of the gap between the richest and the poorest, our crime is on the rise, and our housing ranks among the highest in the country in terms of least affordability.
The City Council, lead by Mayor Jon Engen, is once again raising our taxes and we are already the highest-taxed city in the state. Go to Cadastral and compare property tax bills for similarly priced homes around the state. For a $330,000 home, someone living in Missoula pays $1,100-$1,500 more per year.
Open space makes land more scarce and drives up the cost of housing. Tax increment financing is robbing $8.1 million dollars a year from our police, fire, and schools and giving it to projects that benefit wealthy developers and the pet projects of every council member except Jesse Ramos. He alone has stood with the citizens of this city. He alone has tried to hold the City Council and mayor accountable. I would like to thank Ramos for his dedication and courage.
Jessie Broncheau,
Missoula