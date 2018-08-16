In all my 71 years, I have not seen anything like this. I’ve been witness to assassinations, our military killing war protesters, presidential impeachment and resignation and a president who fires a special prosecutor. Thousands of our soldiers have lost their lives in undeclared wars.
We have survived those events because of the strength of our justice system, the legislative branch and an executive branch that has listened to both its allies and critics. We can thank, in particular, a free press.
Our institutions are so partisan that everyone is under suspicion. We tend to only listen to news that supports our own biases, which further divides us from our fellow Americans and make us cynical and feel powerless.
But what is more powerful than those institutions is us, you and me. It is our right and responsibility to become informed and vote!
Midterm elections typically have very low voter turnout. Our primary this spring had only 36 percent of registered Missoula voters vote. We need to make this election an exception on Nov. 6. Voter registration forms can be downloaded online. Also check to see that your registration is up to date; search: Election Toolkit, Missoula County.
Kathy Derry,
Missoula