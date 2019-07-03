Recently while out and about with my children, I saw a lady in an iconic red cap with the lettering "Make America great again."
The rhetoric that created the slogan is one of fear, violence, hate and manipulation. The slogan and the man who started it have created tremendous division in our country with this slogan.
I stand for everything that cap's message demeans. I have a heritage rich in culture, Castilian Spanish, German, Irish and most of all, Native American. That's American, a combining of cultural influence to make a whole. To be even more precise to make America great again entails giving Native Americans back the whole of the American landscape which is theirs!
The cap, the message and the man it hails from is an offense to America, Americans and in particular Native Americans.
The fact that I am writing a letter to the editor about the subject makes the point profound.
I am genuinely concerned about the education of an America so short-sighted it voted this man in.
We can point fingers at this man accurately; however, America has been for quite some time now: we the people, for the people, by the people.
Andrea Fitzpatrick,
Missoula