Counting on Daines to show consistency

Steve Daines now has an unparalleled opportunity to prove himself to be a man of consistency, fairness and conscience.

In January 2016, when questioned about the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court during the Obama administration, Daines stated he did not feel it was right to bring a court nominee forward in an election year: "Let the people speak. We will move forward in January."

I am counting on Daines to apply the same reasoning in this election year with this president.

Jo Ann Kidder,

Missoula

