In an era of bitterly divided politics, the U.S. Senate’s recent passage of the Natural Resources Management Act marks a triumphant return to the kind of bipartisan problem solving that the American people have been craving for years.
In addition to protecting millions of acres of land across the country, this historic legislation would directly benefit communities across Montana by permanently reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). For over five decades, this wildly popular fund has played a crucial role in protecting everything from national parks to community ball-fields.
Over its lifetime, LWCF has contributed millions of dollars to outdoor spaces around Montana. This vital funding has given generations of Montanans the opportunity to make memories fishing along the banks of Blackfoot River, camping, and doing a host of other outdoor activities.
Over the coming weeks, the House of Representatives has the rare opportunity to suspend political gridlock in Washington by sending this important measure to the president’s desk to be signed into law. Montanans are ready, once again, to have a government that works for them, and that’s why we are counting on U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte’s support for this strongly bipartisan legislation.
Doug Morris,
former superintendent,
Sagura and Shenandoah national parks,
founding board member,
Global Parks,
Victor