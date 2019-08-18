Don Kaltschmidt, your Sunday editorial was wrong. Your statement, “America, Love it or Leave it” is as wrong today as it was in the 60s and 70s. It is antithetical to and repudiates what our forefathers intended when they wrote the Constitution and Bill of Rights. They believed that our right to speak freely, even in opposition to government policies, laws or actions was absolutely necessary to safeguard individual liberty. It is the philosophical core of our government.
The Constitution and its 27 amendments came through varying degrees of argument, dissent, demonstration, and sometimes violence. Because of these movements, this dissent, our country has become a better, more humane place. Slavery was abolished. Voting rights were expanded to include Native Americans, blacks and women and are slowly being protected. Child labor was outlawed. Free public education was established as was the 40 hour work-week. Social Security and Medicare now protect seniors, and so, so much more.
Americans have loved America so much that they continually worked to improve it. That is love of country, Mr. Kaltschmidt. We all make mistakes when we’re 19. It is time you reevaluate your tattoo and start to read U.S. history more thoroughly.
Susie Menegat,
Missoula