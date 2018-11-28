Dear county commissioners, you just spent time creating an edict to charge people for costs of events in our county. One that has no ability to actually make event organizers pay.
I’m sure that the restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and other businesses that pay your salary are very happy with these large events coming to our area.
All the time you spent is time wasted since you didn’t enact a way to actually recover any of the costs. Who reimburses us for that time you just wasted?
Chris Jones,
Missoula