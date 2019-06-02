Missoula County commissioners:
I commend you for looking for ways to address the housing issue. I read that you intend to gift 4 acres of the land owned by Missoula County next to the detention center. As you consider that gift, please look at the future space needs for Missoula County operations.
For example, when the Courthouse was remodeled to provide more space for the sheriff department, the commission recognized that it would meet the needs of that department for 10-15 years. The land adjacent to the detention center was recognized as a place to provide future space for the sheriff department.
The commission has signed a letter of intent with the City for the Old Federal Building, recognizing it would need an estimated $10 million in improvements. I do not support that idea. That building is not a welcoming building; it has no parking for staff or the public. It would make more sense to build a new building on land already owned by the county.
Please keep in mind the need for a future sheriff space. You may want to also consider keeping the land in county ownership, like a land trust, or adding a reversionary clause if the use changes in the future.
Jean Curtiss,
Missoula