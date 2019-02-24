Missoula County commissioners received clarification last week that they have the authority to stop construction of the federally funded South Avenue Bridge. The commissioners were also told they could rehabilitate Maclay Bridge, but only at county expense.
This means the commissioners can continue to accept federal gas funds for a new two-lane bridge, or decide to rehab a 66-year-old, functionally obsolete bridge with Missoula County taxpayer money. While a special-interest group has told the commissioners that rehab may be a cheaper option, even if true, are Missoula County residents prepared to pay for it (Missoula Country Bridge Tax)?
The negative financial impacts of rehabbing Maclay Bridge are: the county must pay back $950,000 for funds spent to date, taxpayers will assume all the rehab expense (cost estimate of $12 million to $14 million), and $15 million of federal funding will be lost to build the South Avenue Bridge. The estimated net impact to the county ranges from $16 to $20 million.
For an unbiased report from the county’s contracted engineering firm, HDR, Inc., visit its website at southavenuebridge.com. Then, let the commissioners know how you feel about more taxes.
