Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, in the July 31 Missoulian regarding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement radio facility request, stated he "is concerned with allowing county property to be used for purposes that do not align with the values of the people of Missoula County."
Is that really any different than the commissioners proposing to use part of the law enforcement campus for housing? The land the voters of Missoula County value and purchased for future needs of law enforcement.
Greg J. Houska,
Missoula