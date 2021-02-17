 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courage to remove shackles on freedom

Courage to remove shackles on freedom

{{featured_button_text}}

...and liberty for all.

Thank God that Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana's Legislature have taken the jackboot off my neck and allowed me to go to the grocery store without a darn mask. If a few hundred supermarket checkers and their grandparents have to suffer avoidable sickness and possibly even die because I was asymptomatic and spreading the virus, well, that's the cost of living in a free country.

Let's just hope our leaders have the courage to remove other shackles to my freedom that were established to advance some imagined "public safety" cause, like the requirement to stop at red lights. I'll be responsible when driving, but if I'm in a rush, other drivers need to watch out: Liberty above all!

Ruth Tudor,

Charlo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News