Courage to remove shackles on freedom

...and liberty for all.
Thank God that Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana's Legislature have taken the jackboot off my neck and allowed me to go to the grocery store without a darn mask. If a few hundred supermarket checkers and their grandparents have to suffer avoidable sickness and possibly even die because I was asymptomatic and spreading the virus, well, that's the cost of living in a free country.
Let's just hope our leaders have the courage to remove other shackles to my freedom that were established to advance some imagined "public safety" cause, like the requirement to stop at red lights. I'll be responsible when driving, but if I'm in a rush, other drivers need to watch out: Liberty above all!
Ruth Tudor,
Charlo