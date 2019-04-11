On April 5 the Montana Supreme Court and the University of Montana Blewett School of Law gave the people of Montana a special opportunity to witness oral argument before the court on an issue of legal rights under the federal and state constitutions. This hearing, which would normally be held in the Montana Supreme Court in Helena, took place on the UM campus.
It speaks to the value Montanans place on the people's access to their government functions that this annual event occurs. I was particularly impressed by the introductory remarks given by professor Jordan Gross which explained the background and issues that were to be argued before the court. This, too, is an example of the University of Montana fulfilling its duty to the citizens of Montana to provide services to improve our ability to understand and appreciate how government functions.
Each day I try to celebrate my good fortune in living in Missoula and the many opportunities I am given to enjoy and participate in civic life. Today, being able to be present at a session of the Montana Supreme Court is part of my celebration. Thank you to the court and to the UM Blewett School of Law.
Geoff Badenoch,
Missoula