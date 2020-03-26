COVID-19 parallels with climate change

While a bit late, Americans are now making necessary sacrifices to avoid much larger future losses by our responses to COVID-19. I see parallels to another monumental challenge we face: climate change.

In both cases, we face invisible enemies (tiny viruses in the first case, carbon pollution in the second) that are damaging us now but whose worst effects lay in the future, and which we all either exacerbate (exposing each other to infection, using fossil fuels) or, alternatively, ameliorate (starving the virus of its necessary fuel, using non-polluting sources of energy).

Nobody enjoys making sacrifices even when clearly for the greater good, but fortunately we have ways to make the necessary transition to a carbon-free economy smoothly and with little pain if we do it smartly. Before Congress is H.R. 763, which will levy a gradually increasing fee on carbon pollution (tilting the economic playing field toward carbon-free energy), and return to Americans the cost of doing so via individual dividends. Carbon fee and dividend is elegant, non-partisan and eminently achievable. Check it out.

Let’s continue our focus on getting past the virus. But let’s not forget that our kids also need us to keep the planet habitable post-virus.

Ruth Tudor,

Charlo

