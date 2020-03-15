COVID-19 response: 'robust containment'

USA Attorney General William Barr, look what you are doing.

Propping up a president with multiple failures to position experienced authorities to respond to a coronavirus threat, and now the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Such multiple failures grossly neglect the national security of the USA. USA public health. Value of our international supply chains. Likelihood that petroleum stocks would collapse. Valuations of our stock market. Public trust in obtaining reliable justice from our federal government.

Grossly neglect the coronavirus threat, for what purposes?

For what greater reasons?

Does our president not value and love our way of life?

Not value our economy?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Not value our well-being?

What does he actually value and respect?

More importantly, what do you actually value and respect?

What to do about COVID-19? No one cough onto their hands.

Consider this. On March 7, here’s what the World Health Organization (WHO) says about COVID-19: