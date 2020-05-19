COVID-19: A wake-up call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ever since the beginning of mankind, the world has gone through one disaster after another. Most have been caused by God through nature, but a lot have been brought on by man through wars or lack of common sense by our leaders.

Either way, the Bible states that no sparrow shall fall to earth without his nod first; by "his," I don’t mean Donald Trump’s! Let’s take off the party line blinders and look at what this pandemic has brought to light.

1. Thousands of deaths in nursing homes and retirement homes through lack of proper management and concern. These facilities make $6,000 a month per client; where’s this money going? It’s not spent on the clients or on good wages to keep good staff members, I know.

2. What about child protection agents who get by doing poor research on cases.

3. What about the neglect at troubled kids ranches.

All of these situations should be investigated and those found guilty of neglect or abuse should be punished to the max.

This includes the Department of Veterans Affairs and retirement homes officials.