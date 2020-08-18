COVID-19 and the need for improved access to care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a fourth year medical student with the Montana WWAMI program, I have spent the last several years engrossed not only in the inner workings of the human body but also the complexities of the healthcare system.

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare a critical weakness, that of linking insurance to employment. Yet, despite the needless suffering this lack of insurance has caused, Republican leaders continue their ill-advised mission to dismantle a key part of the solution: expansion of medical insurance via the ACA.

Doctors are not trained to be policy experts. Yet, we bear witness to the success and failure of this policy every day with each patient we see. In just three years, I have lost count of the number of patients I’ve cared for who are worried more about how to pay for their life-saving treatment than they are of the disease that is killing them.

Come November, I hope Montanans reflect on this challenge before casting their votes. We are the only developed nation in the world without some form of universal health care. Let’s not keep it that way.

Dylan LeBlanc,

Bozeman

