COVID-19 and US tax receipts

Donald Trump could have been re-elected, with good numbers, by following through on briefings, avoiding delusion and putting the right people in the right places to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic in the USA.

If so done, he could emphasize how he positioned the right people in the right places to respond as good, or better, than would our global trading partners.

Now look what we've got. Maybe 50,000 unnecessary deaths for starting containment measures one week later than recommended by epidemiologists.

We've got 4.2% of the global population. But currently, every new day, we've got about one-third of the global new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Worse yet, current numbers suggest other industrial powers will suppress COVID-19 and safely get back to school and full employment, and full tax revenue receipts, sooner than will the USA.

The Atlanta Fed warns that the April to June quarter USA GDP may be reduced by 42.8%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the USA recession could go into 2021.

After 70 years of lowering state and federal taxes to effectively a flat tax, billionaires have ample hoarded dollars to buy distressed assets in the USA.

But first they have to support Donald Trump's re-election.