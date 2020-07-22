COVID-19 death rate warrants prevention

COVID-19 is clearly a threat to the general population.

In a letter yesterday (online-only), a writer commented that COVID-19 is not a threat to the general population, citing that “only” 39 Montanans have died. She also correctly points out that only 0.2% of Montanans have contracted the virus, and she would like to see that number closer to 70%.

However, if 39 Montanans die for every 0.2% of the population that is infected, then after 70% of the population being infected by COVID, 13,650 Montanans would die of COVID-19. That's more than 1% of our state. If that happened over a year, it would more than double the state’s death rate.

I certainly consider this a risk, and I’ll be wearing a mask to help protect my community.

Jacob Linfesty,

Billings

