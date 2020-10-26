 Skip to main content
COVID-19 deaths could have been avoided

COVID-19 deaths could have been avoided

Recently, Columbia University released a study entitled, "130,000 - 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths - and counting - in the US." The researchers compared President Trump's approach to the pandemic to other nations. An interesting comparison involves the difference between his handling of this health crisis to our neighbors to the north. Had we done what Canada did, we would have saved 130,000 American lives.

On the day this study was released, Trump was holding a rally in North Carolina where he whipped up the crowd to chant, "Lock her up", referencing Gretchen Whittmer's decisions to minimize the COVID-19 spread in Michigan. He also encouraged a "Lock him up" chant for some unknown offense committed by Joe Biden.

Results of the Columbia study, however, suggest that this chant should more realistically be directed directed at Trump. These avoidable deaths indicate negligent homicide. (His separation of children from their parents at the border, which also led to deaths, is child neglect and abuse.) Additionally, his Republican sycophants in the Senate, to include Steve Daines, should be accused of aiding and abetting these crimes. The have enabled Trump to engage in these behaviors that have led to horrendous consequences for our nation.

Jim Wahlberg,

Missoula

