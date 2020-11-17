 Skip to main content
COVID-19 deniers have their heads in the sand

This morning, as usual, we listened to the news on National Public Radio while eating breakfast. One segment addressed the COVID-19 "deniers" and included recorded interviews with Missoulians and other Montana residents.

We were stunned to hear statements saying that the virus is "just a cold," that it's not a threat, and that reports of hospitals filled to capacity with critical cases is "just a scare tactic" and isn't real.

Those speaking were clearly out of touch with reality.

How many more people have to die from the virus before it's taken seriously? Hundreds of thousands just in the USA have died, thousands elsewhere around the world. It's all documented, and those who have lost friends and loved ones know how real it is.

Those of you who are denying its seriousness must not have caught COVID-19 due to one factor: you have your heads in the sand. Wake up, folks. It's real, it's deadly and you could be next.

Albert and Mary Sprague,

Corvallis, Oregon

