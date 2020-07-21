COVID-19 not a threat to general population

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you know that about 10,000 people die every year in Montana, mostly elderly, mostly of heart disease, cancer and flu?

This year only 39 of these 10,000 deaths can so far be “attributed” to COVID-19.

The risk of a healthy person under 50 dying from it in Montana is: zero out of a million. The risk of anyone under 60, even with the risk factors, is 2 in a million. COVID-19 is obviously not at all a threat to the general population. It never was.

Ironically, because this is usually a minor, even asymptomatic, infection for those under 65 without the predisposing conditions, the best thing is to increase the case numbers as quickly as possible to get herd immunity.

It's pathetic that after four months of this torture, we've only gotten about 2 per 1,000 of us positive so far. We need 70%. And time's a wastin'. Let’s get those case numbers up!

So, if you are young and healthy, without the known risk factors, do the unselfish thing — rip off that mask and cozy up to strangers everywhere, and let's get past this mess and go back to loving our lives and each other.

Cindi Hamilton,

Hamilton

