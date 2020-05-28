COVID-19 reveals divide in leadership

As COVID-19 deaths sore past 100,000 in the U.S., worldwide the coronavirus pandemic is revealing the stark difference between competent and incompetent governance.

Populist strongman leaders including Donald Trump in the U.S., Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Vladimir Putin in Russia have hollowed out government institutions and refused to take government action against COVID-19 until it was too late, and deaths have skyrocketed in their countries.

Countries with competent democratic leaders such as New Zealand, South Korea, Germany and Denmark acted swiftly and proactively and have kept the outbreak and deaths to a minimum.

Elections have consequences. This year let’s elect competent leaders who will not politicize the pandemic and will use government institutions responsibly to keep us safe.

Dan Spencer,

Missoula

