COVID-19 will cause pre-existing conditions

As research is gathered about the COVID-19 pandemic, a sobering finding is that many people who get the disease will have health problems long after they have recovered from the infection. Many will have kidney damage, heart tissue damage or lung damage. COVID-19 can be much more than a two-week illness.
The United States has 4.25% of the world’s population, but we have 23% of the world’s deaths from COVID-19. Lots of deaths, plus lots of aftermath health issues. Many will get the virus and live through it, but have ongoing health problems resulting from it. A few years from now, those problems will be “pre-existing conditions.”
Think about what this means for your health — and your health insurance.
Now more than ever, because of COVID, you may acquire a pre-existing condition. Think about this outcome when you vote. Sen. Steve Daines has voted repeatedly to let insurance companies deny health coverage for pre-existing conditions. Wow. Denial of coverage for pre-existing conditions couldn’t come at a worse time.
Removing coverage for pre-existing conditions is bad. Removing that protection in the aftermath of a pandemic when many will have additional conditions is worse. The confluence of doing so when there’s also a national recession and huge amount of personal financial losses is abhorrent. It would be really kicking people when they are down.
Vote for Steve Bullock, who will protect our health care coverage. Steve Bullock will work to make sure we will not have to pay astronomical premiums if we end up with dire health consequences from the pandemic which then become “pre-existing conditions.” Do not let insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions be taken away when we need it most.
Stephanie Brancati,
Big Arm
