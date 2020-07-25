COVID-19 will cause pre-existing conditions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As research is gathered about the COVID-19 pandemic, a sobering finding is that many people who get the disease will have health problems long after they have recovered from the infection. Many will have kidney damage, heart tissue damage or lung damage. COVID-19 can be much more than a two-week illness.

The United States has 4.25% of the world’s population, but we have 23% of the world’s deaths from COVID-19. Lots of deaths, plus lots of aftermath health issues. Many will get the virus and live through it, but have ongoing health problems resulting from it. A few years from now, those problems will be “pre-existing conditions.”

Think about what this means for your health — and your health insurance.

Now more than ever, because of COVID, you may acquire a pre-existing condition. Think about this outcome when you vote. Sen. Steve Daines has voted repeatedly to let insurance companies deny health coverage for pre-existing conditions. Wow. Denial of coverage for pre-existing conditions couldn’t come at a worse time.