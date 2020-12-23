COVID Christmas

It’s almost Christmas, the season of cheer,

But with COVID things might look quite different this year.

After hanging your stockings by the chimney with care

Be sure to spray disinfectant, a thick coat for the air.

As you set up your tree, you should wipe every light

We want Santa, not death, to come on Christmas night.

Each ornament, yes, should be wiped down as well

Sure they’ve been packed away — but you never can tell.

When shopping for presents, don’t go in any store!

Bezos may have billions, but he’s about to get more.

Packages arrive at your doorstep real quick

Since Amazon delivers faster than old Saint Nick.

And before you excitedly bring them inside,

Put on gloves and a mask so at least you’ll have tried

To be a good citizen following CDC direction

This year requires caution to reduce risk of infection.