COVID Christmas

COVID Christmas

It’s almost Christmas, the season of cheer,

But with COVID things might look quite different this year.

After hanging your stockings by the chimney with care

Be sure to spray disinfectant, a thick coat for the air.

As you set up your tree, you should wipe every light

We want Santa, not death, to come on Christmas night.

Each ornament, yes, should be wiped down as well

Sure they’ve been packed away — but you never can tell.

When shopping for presents, don’t go in any store!

Bezos may have billions, but he’s about to get more.

Packages arrive at your doorstep real quick

Since Amazon delivers faster than old Saint Nick.

And before you excitedly bring them inside,

Put on gloves and a mask so at least you’ll have tried

To be a good citizen following CDC direction

This year requires caution to reduce risk of infection.

Then you wrap all your gifts, place them under a tree

And double your dosage of vitamin D.

If you sing Christmas Carols, bless your little heart,

Just cover your mouth and stand six feet apart.

A plate of baked cookies, and some milk in a glass

For Santa, not this year, he’ll be taking a pass.

No doddling inside, because Santa knows better

He’s working hard not to be a super-spreader.

And it’s true Dr Fauci told us Santa’s immune

But there’s already hope a vaccine’s coming soon.

So no need to be lax, since this crap’s almost done.

And we’ll get back to “normal”* Christmas twenty-twenty one!

*hopefully!

Scott Davis,

Missoula

