COVID crisis is wake-up call

I was hoping local government leaders might heed the COVID crisis as a wake-up call. Perhaps they might consider using tax increment financing money to take control of the local landfill or save agricultural land for local production. At the very least, COVID showed how easily supply systems can be disrupted; this time toilet paper, next time…

Nope, City Council chomped at the bit to change zoning so a 154-foot building can go next to the river in the Fox Triangle after the “Drift” project had to be abandoned. A TIF-subsidized urban farm producing local food would have been nice there.

We all want to return to “normal.” Normal has given us severe climate problems; evidenced by the current fire and hurricane situations. Normal has given us the combative political climate and the contentious White House occupant. Normal has given us continuing racial injustice, obscene distribution of wealth, unequal health care, a struggling public education system and a sub-par response to a pandemic. Normal has given us a culture based on economic growth and consumption.

Maybe we shouldn’t return to “normal”; maybe it’s time to change it up. It'd be great if our City Council actually acted progressive.

Stay well and vote.