COVID data misinformation dangerous

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Susie Menegat, for your letter in response to Cindi Hamilton of Hamilton. You said most everything I had planned to say in response, so I will try not to reiterate.

I am older and in somewhat compromised health, so I am vulnerable and predominantly self-quarantined. I get my groceries delivered and I go out one or two times a month, wearing a mask religiously.

My son is an essential employee who prepares food in a (thankfully, exceedingly responsible) local grocery store. He has to venture out most days, like many younger people and like many people who are less socioeconomically flush (most of my favorite people, including most non-elite people of color).