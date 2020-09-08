COVID data misinformation dangerous

Thank you, Susie Menegat, for your letter in response to Cindi Hamilton of Hamilton. You said most everything I had planned to say in response, so I will try not to reiterate.
I am older and in somewhat compromised health, so I am vulnerable and predominantly self-quarantined. I get my groceries delivered and I go out one or two times a month, wearing a mask religiously.
My son is an essential employee who prepares food in a (thankfully, exceedingly responsible) local grocery store. He has to venture out most days, like many younger people and like many people who are less socioeconomically flush (most of my favorite people, including most non-elite people of color).
Cindi Hamilton: Like Susie Menegat, I also looked at the statistics from the Montana Department of Public Health and your figures are way off. I looked at epidemiological information also from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control, and your misinformation is dangerous. You are simplistically misrepresenting data and “mixing apples with oranges.” You include in your letter death rates from noncommunicable diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. Completely irrelevant! Ignorant and dangerous!
Once again on the Labor Day news, we saw hedonists on beaches without masks close together, refusing to relinquish their “right” to enjoy the holiday. It is not ever your right to endanger vulnerable people who have to show up at work, who are of an at-risk age, health status or ethnicity.
You imply that “liberal” conservatism in approaching COVID-19 is politically motivated. As a doctor of psychology from a rigorous University of Montana clinical program, I think that could be be deemed “projection.” You aren’t a Trump supporter, are you?
Tami Williams,
Missoula
