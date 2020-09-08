 Skip to main content
COVID death rate higher than for flu

Cindi Hamilton of Hamilton (letter, Aug. 29), how dare you? How dare you write something so abysmally inconsiderate of any human's life?

Your excuse that primarily the elderly are dying of COVID reflects a selfishness, a lack of empathy, innate narcissism and an immature mind. You think it’s OK if we seniors die just so you don’t have to follow rules? Almost every friend I have is over 70. We all live vital, contributing lives and we all have “predisposing” factors.

You said, “study the numbers” for COVID in Montana. I did, and you are wrong. The flu death rate in Montana, 2018-19, was 38 deaths for 13,576 cases. The average death rate, 2017 and 2019, was 730 per 100,000 people. That’s for 12 months. COVID deaths in five months in Montana is 111 as of today. That’s 2.9 times as many as the flu in less than half the time.

Montana’s death rate is low because (1) Governor Bullock set protocols for residents to stop the spread of Covid-19; and (2) we stayed home, wore masks, and followed the governor’s directives, especially if we had those “predisposing” factors. By the way, ignorance is a predisposing factor too.

Susie Menegat,

Missoula

