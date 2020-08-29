 Skip to main content
COVID death rates on par with seasonal flu

Every year in Montana there are about 10,000 deaths, mostly elderly, mostly from heart disease and cancer.

Of these 10,000, about 50-180 Montanans die of influenza/pneumonia.

In comparison, 98 deaths out of the 10,000 have been attributed to COVID-19 so far this year. Go ahead and double that — it’s still on a par with the yearly flu.

As of last week, only seven of those deaths were under age 60. Only 26 of them were under age 70. Trying to find out the associated predisposing factors of the non-elderly is like pulling teeth, but it is obviously not a huge threat to the general population.

(These figures are not made up by me — they are from the Montana Department of Public Health. Look it up.)

Given these numbers, could it be that all this misery and devastation has been a tragic, monumental waste of human endeavor, time and life blood?

And why don’t we frantically tear our hair out every year over the flu?

Why have they made it all about “cases” now instead of death numbers?

Are we being dishonest with ourselves to advance political agendas?

Just asking. Study the numbers and make up your own mind.

Cindi Hamilton,

Hamilton

