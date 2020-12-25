COVID doesn't care who you voted for

Regardless of whether we support President-elect Joe Biden or Donald Trump, this doesn't matter to the COVID-19 virus.

When so many hospitals are filled to capacity, very few ICU beds are available, what this has done to our economy and the liberties we have lost, this isn't a hoax or "fake news," this is serious. Over 300,000 people have died and thousands of people are dying every day.

When people don't think enough of themselves to care if they get sick, this is their business, but when they are spreading a highly contagious virus, this is everybody's business. I want to be safe in restaurants and public places or maybe attend a ballgame, a concert or a movie and not have to worry about getting sick or making other people sick.

In 2021, I want people to be safe celebrating the holidays with family members, relatives and friends. I want day treatment services at River House to reopen and serve people who have mental illness.

I myself will stay at home when I can, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public places, keep my hands clean and I will be vaccinated. I hope that others will as well.

David Cockrell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0