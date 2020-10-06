 Skip to main content
COVID reminder of who's in charge

COVID reminder of who's in charge

Let's consider this:

Consider that COVID-19 is a messenger. It is a messenger to not only the U.S., but the world. The message goes something like this:

"Hello, earthly humans. I am a messenger from beyond your human existence. Why me? Because I am a messenger with a powerful message sent as a teaching moment for you humans on earth. Just as with climate changes and other very natural planet changes on earth, you humans are not in charge and control. Many of you still think that your various governmental, medical, religious, and scientific leaders are the final power.

"My presence here is simply to remind, demonstrate, and teach you once again that you humans do not have the final power. You have been given, however, the abilities to respond to a Higher Power in ways that help you advance, preserve and strengthen each of your personal and collective lives on earth.

"On the other hand, you can choose to continue fighting and choosing limited-thinking people to put in positions of power and leadership. The choice is each of yours."

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

