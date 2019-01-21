In 1987, I came to Missoula. It was wonderful! For weeks I ran around actually shouting: "Look at that sky! I am not in Connecticut anymore."
My wonderful wife endured. As a half-poet, emotion always turns me bananas.
But 1987 also was when Bayern Brewing began. What a blessing!
Now craft breweries abound. Having tasted many Montana craft artists, I must say the one that carries the name "Highlander" is now the best. They have the nerve, you see, to brew not the usual fizzy wheats, grapefruit-added, twist of lemon, shandy IPAs which are all easy and the same.
Scottish Winter Ale — oh my — does Highlander's name proud.
There are the one-notes, the Droolers, the P-Burg wheat fetishists; the demanders of watermelon fizz.
Yes, Bayern is still the pioneer, but the best brews in Montana now do not come from Jeremiah's of the Great Falls area, but from the Highlanders.
This is how it should be for those who "look at that sky" and joyfully shout: "I'm in Montana and not from there anymore!"
Ed Chaberek,
Superior