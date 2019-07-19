{{featured_button_text}}
071419 craig johnson-2-tm.jpg

“Missoula’s the longest umbilical cord in the world,” Johnson remembers being told when he returned after spending several years in other markets. “Missoula was a great way to wrap up my career … to do the last 27 years.”

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

A heartfelt thank you to Craig Johnson for 30 years of keeping Missoula informed and entertained. Enjoy retirement, you have earned it. And the same thanks to Allen Kessler for making Craig and Al the place to be on radio.

Pete Lawrenson,

Darby

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags