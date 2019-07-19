A heartfelt thank you to Craig Johnson for 30 years of keeping Missoula informed and entertained. Enjoy retirement, you have earned it. And the same thanks to Allen Kessler for making Craig and Al the place to be on radio.
Pete Lawrenson,
Darby
