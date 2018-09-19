"Pandering to Putin" is exactly what our nation's legislative House and Senate are dong. This is crazy! But it is happening.
My two brothers are dedicated Republicans. I say to them: "Hey, you Republicans are pandering to Putin. You are trying to destroy our democracy!" They both immediately reply with this: "Bob, that is not fair. We don't like Putin. We believe in democracy and not dictatorships... and you know it!!"
Guess what. I do know it. But that's not the point. My brothers are not in the House or Senate. The only part of their being active in our legislative body is when they vote.
And how about the guy they voted for, and who won. He lies. He makes up statistics on everything from crowd sizes to job creations. He attacks our entire FBI and judicial system. He attacks individuals left and right. His personality disorder, narcissism, is totally affecting everything he thinks and does. The extreme need to be the center of attention, both positively and negatively, feeds his mental disorder.
When America's very open democratic system and various political missteps and aberrations get to this point, it is high time to take immediate healing action.
Bob McClellan,
Polson