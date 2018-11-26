In 2011, Mayor Engen and the city and county of Missoula published a 10-year plan to end homelessness here. A significant part of that plan included building affordable family housing in Missoula.
Last spring, the plan received a boost. A tax increment financing industrial district near DeSmet School, which had been created to bring quality jobs to Missoula, but which had failed to do so, ended. County commissioners listened to citizens asking them to consider rezoning the area residential. Because this land is not quality farm or wildlife land, and because it is near a school which can absorb more students (a rarity in Missoula), this area was perfect for a family neighborhood,
Sadly, the Missoula City Council has since put forward a plan to annex this part of the county into the city and zone it light industrial, the same failed idea from the last 10 years. When I wrote to ask them their reasons for this, they did not give any.
Please, Mayor Engen and City Council members, do not go back on your own promise of affordable, convenient family housing. Create residential zoning in the DeSmet area and keep your plan to end homelessness moving forward.
Magdalen Marmon,
Missoula