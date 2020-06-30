Create waiting list for non-compliant?

For all those who have complied with the Centers for Disease Control, state and various county regulations during these challenging times, kudos for doing what is right for the greater good!

For those who refuse to accept that sacrifices have to be made, I wish it was possible to make a list of these people. If and when therapeutics and or vaccines become available, maybe these folks would have to be told that there is a delay to administer these remedies due to past non-compliance. Wonder how that would go over?