It is time to get moving. We all need to quit exercising our thumbs and work on our legs and bodies.
Go back in time and wander through a mall. Enter a department store and enjoy seeing apparel full sized instead of on eye-straining tablets and phones. You won't have to guess on the quality or size if you try on a new sweater or jacket.
Message to retailers. You can assist us in getting exercise if you do some creative advertising. Show us something that makes us look smart, offers entertainment, saves us time or money. We are ready, willing and able to help your bottom line but we need some inspiration.
Many of us are from the old school. Especially in wearables. We try it before we buy it. That requires effort and exercise.
Save us from eye strain and carpal tunnel thumbs and start advertising in media that shows us the big picture.
Peter Daniels,
Polson