I don’t know Nick Checota. He doesn’t know me. Never met, but he saved the historic Wilma Theater and in my opinion, he’s a hero.
Nobody at that time risked taking on a crumbling ceiling, layers of dust and grime, falling-apart stage and broken sound system. Checota did. Friends of the Wilma contributed private donations; the Missoula Redevelopment Agency gave a small grant, but the Wilma would not be standing today, flashing the grand beauty Missoula is known for, without Checota ’s vision, initiative and financial resources.
He didn’t wait for the building to collapse, but rather infused personal money, with his wife Robin, to upgrade, meet code and refurbish that which Eddie Sharp and Bob Sias knew and loved.
Instead of lumping together the mayor of Missoula, tax increment financing police and business investors, “TIF money going to wealthy businesses,” let’s give credit where due and fully appreciate Missoula’s history.
I served on City Council when planners articulated a myriad of possibilities for the Riverfront Triangle Fox property. Nick Checota presented his commitment and passion to the Garden City some time ago. He’s proven his capacity and know-how to complete project work plans successfully.
Elaine Shea,
Missoula