Our divider-in-chief's obsession with building a wall along the U.S. border has rested upon two clichés: "The Sky is Falling" and "Wolf, Wolf."
Despite many examples of failed walls, let us pretend they do work. Then, let's pretend that by hook and crook the wall actually gets completed and really does keep Latinos out and Americans in. What then?
Surely a crisis can be invented to justify the building of a wall on the Canadian-U.S. border. This would keep Canadians out and disgruntled U.S. residents from escaping in search of a more rational political leader. The good news: the wall would cost only two or three times as much as the Mexican wall. The bad news: Canada won't pay for it, either. What then?
A wall could surround Alaska to keep Sarah Palin safe from Laplanders and Canadian Eskimos. Or, pontoons could be walled around Hawaii to protect it from Fiji.
There is no end to crises that can be invented to create anxiety, fear and willingness to vote for a flamboyant savior who loves to create fantastic solutions that are looking for real problems.
Walls don't solve problems — especially since the biggest problem is Donald Trump.
C. LeRoy Anderson,
Missoula