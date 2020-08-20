Our carbon was making the world too hot.
The COVID took hold and we kinda forgot.
The victims of climate prepare for a jaunt.
Our caches of ammo could fill up Vermont.
Our needs are the same but we never agree.
Our health care is dear but our brainwashing's free.
Dictators everywhere grab the controls
and mess with our minds with their internet trolls.
We covered our world with pavement and lawn.
We ask where the birds and the insects have gone.
They told us more growth was the optimal tact
so often that nonsense is taken as fact.
Belief in the gospel that used to work fine
is stuck in the past with the Earth on the line.
We don't have a plan or a common intent.
The truth is a thing for each man to invent.
The crisis is coming but this too shall pass.
This bomb is approaching its critical mass.
T. Lincoln Ballard,
Missoula
