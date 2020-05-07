Crisis is in MT's unemployment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just a couple of things I thought everyone should know.

The coronavirus can enter the body through five portals: the mouth, the nose and the eyes. So when you put your mask on, your eyes are not protected. Your glasses may help but they are not tight enough to do the job.

People who are sick should stay home and if they need to go out they should wear a mask. People who are asymptomatic can spread the virus by breathing on someone. When is the last time you breathed on someone besides your spouse?

Evidently that has not been occurring since we only have 39 cases and per the state, none of those people were asymptomatic. My wearing a mask does not help me stay safe. Why has neither our governor nor or health department told you that?

Bad models produce bad decisions. Sixteen deaths and five currently hospitalized is not a crisis. Over 96,000 Montanans unemployed is a crisis.

Missoula, population 117,000, has only had 39 cases and in the last 10 days no new cases have been reported. Why are some businesses still shut down?

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula