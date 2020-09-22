Crisis support available

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Years ago, while my friend was telling me about his teenage nephew’s completed suicide, inside my head I was screaming: it doesn’t happen that quickly! How could they not know he was considering suicide? This cannot be true — but it was!

Suicide is often an impulsive act. During a moment of crisis, with access to fatal means, an impulsive decision can become a fatal one. As a suicide prevention educator, I talk to families about responsible storage: unloaded, locked, and with ammunition locked and stored separately.

In Montana, 63% of youth suicides are completed by firearm. Eighty percent of youth that attempt suicide by firearm gain access at home, or the home of a relative or friend. Means and access to firearms matter a lot, and responsible firearm storage saves lives. Suicide attempts by firearm result in death 90% of the time compared to only 4% of those not involving a firearm.

Extreme emotional distress and not necessarily mental illness cause suicidal thoughts. Ninety percent of those who attempt suicide, and then receive the crisis support they need, will not go on to die by suicide.

For crisis support, text ‘MT’ to 741-741 or call the Suicide Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255—veterans press #1.

Dannette Fadness,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0