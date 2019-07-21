A force in modern-day literature, James Baldwin, wrote, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
Criticism, indeed, has made the United States a better country. Without criticism, women would not be able to vote today. Without criticism, President Truman would not have abolished discrimination "on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin” in the U.S. Armed Forces. Without criticism, restaurants might still refuse to serve African Americans.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' statement that he “stands with” Donald Trump after the president's racially charged words directed at four congresswomen of color is to stand with bigotry. I encourage our senator to consider how racial terrorism, including slavery, lynching, Jim Crow laws, boarding schools for Indians, required relentless criticism for these inhumane institutions to be dismantled.
While we have much to be proud of as a nation, criticism or seeing where we are not living up to our greatest potential and speaking it aloud is an essential ingredient in a healthy, vibrant democracy. I am grateful for these congresswomen’s voices and their vision for an even more perfect union.
AJ Johnston,
Missoula