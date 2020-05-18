Criticism of female candidate is sexist

The allure of Montana men is the values they embrace. Montana men consider women their equal. Our history reveals this; Montana gave women the right to vote long before the United States saw the wisdom in doing so. The current slate of statewide and local political races is full of female candidates. This reflects the objectivity and fair-minded values held by Montanans.

So when the CEO of Montana State Fund writes an opinion (posted May 9 online-only) dripping with sexism against the sole female candidate in the auditor’s race, all Montanans should take note and summarily reject the contents. Montanans own the State Fund, and the CEO should represent Montana values. Yet, as most chauvinists do, Laurence Hubbard attempts to conceal his sexism by listing his “concerns.” Notably, all of his “concerns” have nothing to do with Nelly Nicol; they are about her father. And similar to how women were treated historically in other states as having no identity separate from their husbands, Hubbard continues to believe that women like Nicol are carbon copies of their fathers. The absurdity of this promoted belief by a CEO in 2020 is astounding.