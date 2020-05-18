Criticism of female candidate is sexist

The allure of Montana men is the values they embrace. Montana men consider women their equal. Our history reveals this; Montana gave women the right to vote long before the United States saw the wisdom in doing so. The current slate of statewide and local political races is full of female candidates. This reflects the objectivity and fair-minded values held by Montanans.
So when the CEO of Montana State Fund writes an opinion (posted May 9 online-only) dripping with sexism against the sole female candidate in the auditor’s race, all Montanans should take note and summarily reject the contents. Montanans own the State Fund, and the CEO should represent Montana values. Yet, as most chauvinists do, Laurence Hubbard attempts to conceal his sexism by listing his “concerns.” Notably, all of his “concerns” have nothing to do with Nelly Nicol; they are about her father. And similar to how women were treated historically in other states as having no identity separate from their husbands, Hubbard continues to believe that women like Nicol are carbon copies of their fathers. The absurdity of this promoted belief by a CEO in 2020 is astounding.
No Montanan believes children should pay for the sins of their parents, and our independent nature informs us that every candidate should be viewed objectively by their personal records and resumes. To lump female candidates in with their parentage, all the while failing to condemn one of the male candidates in the same race — Troy Downing — for his criminal record, smacks of cronyism and 18th century misogyny.
Nelly Nicol should be judged by her professional resume, not her parentage. Since the auditor position is the insurance regulator for Montanans, the best candidate should have a strong insurance industry or consumer protection background. Troy Downing might be the most unqualified candidate ever for such a position. Nelly Nicol and her other opponent have credentials that align with the position they seek. Judge them for their credentials, not the sexism laced editorial from the CEO of Montana State Fund.
Indeed, now that Hubbard has transparently revealed his predilection toward sexism, perhaps his board of directors should consider whether Hubbard’s values align with the Montanans the State Fund serves.
Tammi Fisher,
Kalispell
