Charles Brekjern's letter of Aug. 11, is long on blame and criticism but short on solutions. Indeed, I spot not one positive suggestion in his tirade. It offers nothing but denigration and blame-casting.
Criticizing is easy; developing good solutions to issues requires some thought and effort. Wouldn't your argument carry a lot more value, Charley, if you presented some helpful answers to your complaints?
I have another relevant question for you, Charley: Have you ever contributed to such organizations as the Poverello or the Missoula Food Bank, who do their best to assist people who are less privileged than you?
I suspect you could well afford to do so. But instead, you only grumble.
You should know that, in fact, many studies have found that humans derive far more satisfaction and pleasure from sharing than from receiving.
Just once, give that step a try, Charley. See if it doesn't make you feel nicer than your no-solutions complaints.
John Russell,
Missoula