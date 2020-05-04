Crony capitalism shines once again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2003, after the invasion into Iraq, many were angered when Halliburton, which Vice President Dick Cheney was one-time vice president of, received no-bid contracts for supplying military support. All told, Halliburton received $38.5 billion in contracts over a decade for the Iraq war. Ten contractors received 52% of the $138 billion of taxpayers' money in contracts for this gigantic failure.

Why do I bring this up now, you might ask? Many hear the term “crony capitalism,” and one might clearly define what took place in Iraq as it. The problem is, of course, that it only continues.

The bailouts of certain companies during the pandemic fully expresses the same phenomenon. It is apparent that many now have to be “friends” in order to receive personal protective equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Jared Kushner needs a friendly phone call to obtain one’s needs.

To divert the majority of funds and resources to politically aligned states is really only an elevated form of crony capitalism. Crony capitalism is of course the antithesis of “free market principles” espoused by the very same people conducting this “business.” But we are very accustomed to blatant hypocrisy by now, aren’t we?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

