Since but a bare majority of the 2015 Montana state legislators and U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Gov. Steve Bullock, and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, along with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, all favor the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact, I thought it appropriate to remind all and sundry about several notable documents and occurrences which bear directly upon said compact.
In chronological order, I begin with the 1966 Indian Claims Commission Settlement, in which the federal government paid the CSKT $4.5 million to forswear their claims to off-reservation water. The CSKT acquiesced, or so the record affirms, but apparently they did not and thus we encounter their renewed water claims in the water compact. Could we, the non-CSKT element, be therefore justified in considering this development as double-dealing? Heed ye, Barr and Bernhardt.
In 2015, a bare majority of the Montana Legislature allegedly "passed" Senate Bill 262, now thought by many to be Montana law; however, Article II Section 18 of the Montana Constitution requires a two-thirds supermajority vote, at least, in both chambers for passage of the CSKT Water Compact legislation. (One has to wonder if the term quid pro quo was in play in 2015.)
Finally, Article IX, Section 3 and Subsection 4 address water rights for all the people for their common benefit. But the current CSKT Water Compact takes, sans any compensation, a property right (well water) and thus places a cloud over one's title to one's rural parcel — unless one is a CSKT (tribal) member or resides beyond the rural portions of the several western Montana counties affected/afflicted by said compact.
The upshot is that the fight against this CSKT tyranny/ripoff is poised to proceed and shall concern the various courts for probably years to come, with a stay on CSKT Water Compact implementation until settled — for the second time in 50 years!
Should the CSKT prevail, brace for a breathing head tax on non-tribal members.
K.C. Smith,
Frenchtown