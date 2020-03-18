Cultural opportunities to watch at home, for free

Dear Missoulians, especially our beloved older population:

In the event that you are unaware, there are some wonderful cultural opportunities available to you in the time of COVID-19. Take advantage of these from home and stay safe!

Watch the Metropolitan Opera online for free: 

Beginning March 16 and continuing for two weeks, the Metropolitan Opera is screening a different opera every night for free on its website: www.metopera.org

Each will be available to watch on demand until 3:30 p.m. the following day. Enjoy!

Other classical music organizations that have made their streamed concert archives available for free:

• Berlin Philharmonic: Digital Concert Hall (free), visit digitalconcerthall.com.

• Wigmore Hall: Live Stream (free), visit wigmore-hall.org.uk.

• Bavarian State Opera: Staatsopera TV (free), visit staatsoper.de/en/tv.

• Vienna State Opera: Continues Daily Online (free), visit wiener-staatsoper.at. 

• Detroit Symphony Orchestra: DSO Replay (free), visit livefromorchestrahall.vhx.tv.

• Gothenberg Symphony Orchestra: GSO Play, visit www.gso.se/en/gsoplay. 

• Budapest Festival Orchestra: Quarantine Soirées, visit bfz.hu. 

Zita Stumhofer,

Missoula

