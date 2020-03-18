Cultural opportunities to watch at home, for free

Dear Missoulians, especially our beloved older population:
In the event that you are unaware, there are some wonderful cultural opportunities available to you in the time of COVID-19. Take advantage of these from home and stay safe!
Watch the Metropolitan Opera online for free:
Beginning March 16 and continuing for two weeks, the Metropolitan Opera is screening a different opera every night for free on its website: www.metopera.org.
Each will be available to watch on demand until 3:30 p.m. the following day. Enjoy!
Other classical music organizations that have made their streamed concert archives available for free:
• Berlin Philharmonic: Digital Concert Hall (free), visit digitalconcerthall.com.
• Wigmore Hall: Live Stream (free), visit wigmore-hall.org.uk.
• Bavarian State Opera: Staatsopera TV (free), visit staatsoper.de/en/tv.
• Vienna State Opera: Continues Daily Online (free), visit wiener-staatsoper.at.
• Detroit Symphony Orchestra: DSO Replay (free), visit livefromorchestrahall.vhx.tv.
• Gothenberg Symphony Orchestra: GSO Play, visit www.gso.se/en/gsoplay.
• Budapest Festival Orchestra: Quarantine Soirées, visit bfz.hu.
Zita Stumhofer,
Missoula