Cultural opportunities to watch at home, for free

Dear Missoulians, especially our beloved older population:

In the event that you are unaware, there are some wonderful cultural opportunities available to you in the time of COVID-19. Take advantage of these from home and stay safe!

Watch the Metropolitan Opera online for free:

Beginning March 16 and continuing for two weeks, the Metropolitan Opera is screening a different opera every night for free on its website: www.metopera.org.

Each will be available to watch on demand until 3:30 p.m. the following day. Enjoy!

Other classical music organizations that have made their streamed concert archives available for free:

• Berlin Philharmonic: Digital Concert Hall (free), visit digitalconcerthall.com.

• Wigmore Hall: Live Stream (free), visit wigmore-hall.org.uk.

• Bavarian State Opera: Staatsopera TV (free), visit staatsoper.de/en/tv.