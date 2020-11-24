Cultures share thanksgiving roots

Recognize cultures' common roots of Thanksgiving.

Recently, two employees of Missoula Food Bank (guest column, Nov. 15) chose to emphasize Thanksgiving feasts by English colonists only as celebrations of military victories over Indians. That interpretation has been in vogue for the last three decades, especially by Indians.

The authors chose to omit that harvest ceremonies of thanks have been common in framing cultures around the world for thousands of years, as have celebrations of thanks for military victories. Indians practiced both.

Had they read Nathaniel Philbrick's "Mayflower," they would learn that Pilgrims celebrating a successful harvest with their Wampanoag allies is true, that it was a religious and fun day. Their alliance lasted 30 years.

Thanksgiving is covered in K-8 textbooks, while high school textbooks have covered key massacres for the past 25-30 years. At least five have had major historians on Indians and whites among their authors. Libraries have shelves of excellent histories.