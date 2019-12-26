I live in the Rattlesnake, and am awakened many times a night by eight total train horn blasts per train. A single blast may last five seconds, and results in an incredible echo around the Missoula Valley.
Two proposals: 1. Eliminate the four horn blasts before the crossing across from the East Broadway Albertson's. This crossing goes to a single business operated only during the day, and is locked 24 hours a day except when the electric gate is rarely used by employees. Eliminating four out of eight blasts with a liability waver from the company would reduce noise by 50% per train.
2. Use a lower-decimal horn blast, directing it in a forward direction using urban noise reduction for a train moving less than 5 mph. This should more than satisfy liability requirements and makes good sense.
Please help me lobby Montana Rail Link and the Missoula City Council to accomplish this small request that would improve the sleep of thousands of Missoulians. As a sleep specialist, I would welcome feedback from other readers as well as from the parties above.
By the way, why does the city allow very loud un-muffled motorcycle exhausts?
Rolf Holle,
Missoula