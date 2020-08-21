Customers need mail service

My father was a rural mail carrier. During the Christmas season, he came home late and exhausted. His fingers, cut from opening and closing rural mailboxes, required many Band-Aids. He modeled doing a good and complete job. His customers needed what he delivered; he assured they got their mail. That attitude is what USPS workers live by today. They do some of America’s most important work. Through snow, rain, heat and gloom they bring the mail. Now, it appears the president of the United States is trying to disable the USPS. He’s attempting to disrupt this important service to save defeat in the upcoming election. His appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, a major donor of his, is unexperienced in the field. Moreover, upon arrival at the USPS he bought significant amounts of Amazon stock. According to the president of American Postal Workers Union, DeJoy has implemented policies slowing mail delivery. Examples are the removal of bar code postal sorting machines and an effort to remove postal drop boxes. Trump has made claims about mail-in/absentee voting stating the upcoming election will be fraudulent. If services are slowed, numerous Americans’ votes go uncounted. Please write our representatives in Washington asking for their assistance.